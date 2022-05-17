Nkoranza: Bring my son same as you came for him - Mother of man who died in police custody

Mother of Albert Donkor, who allegedly died while in police custody in Nkoranza is demanding the whereabouts of her son and wants him to be brought same way he was picked up.

Comfort Gyameah told Media General‘s Larry Paa Kwesi Moses in an interview on Monday, May 16 that she needs no other compensation whatsoever but her son in order to be appeased.

She said on the fateful dawn her son was picked up by the police on Monday, April 25, she made it clear to the officers her son was engaged in decent work and had no record of involving himself in any robbery incident.

She said the officers would hear none of her pleas and sent her son, 27, to the Nkoranza Divisional Police Headquarters.

She said efforts to find out where her son was sent to proved futile as she was directed to Techiman, then to Kintampo and finally to Accra, on a wild-goose chase.

The distraught mother said it was on Friday, May 13 when some officers came to inform the family that Albert Donkor died in a shootout while on his way in the company of the police to show them the hideout of some “other” robbers.

“Even if they bring me a room full of money, it can’t appease me. If they build me a mansion, it still can’t appease me. The same way they came for my son is how I want him now,” she said in local language Bono.

Meanwhile, youth of Nkoranza are impatient over a response said to come from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), whose delegation heard their grievances in a crunch meeting last week.

On Friday, May 13 when they heard about the news of the death of their friend, popularly known as Balusu, the youth took to the streets and burnt tyres, demanding justice.

It took the intervention of the Ankobeahene of Nkoranza Traditional Council, Oheneba Agyei Baffoe, to persuade them from turning the volatile situation into a deadly one.

Already, the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South Constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has also added his voice to demands of justice for Albert Donkor.

