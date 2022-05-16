ModernGhana logo
16.05.2022 General News

CLOGSAG members returning to work after Neutrality Allowance commendable - Dr. Kwame Afriyie

By Ayisah Foster
A New Patriotic Party National (NPP) Organizer hopeful, Dr. Kwame Afriyie has praised the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) for calling off its strike, which started on April 21, 2022.

In an interview with this reporter, the leading member of the ruling NPP expressed his admiration for the CLOGSAG leadership for coming to a compromise with government and exhibiting a higher sense of good faith in their negotiations.

The NPP Organizer hopeful who is determined to rebuild the grassroots of the party stated that CLOGSAG association plays a crucial role in the development of the country.

“The leadership of CLOGSAG and its members have exhibited a higher level of professionalism and good faith in their negotiations. The calling off of the almost three week industrial action is commendable", Dr Afriyie stated.

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana has called off its strike.

The association called off the strike on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, at a press conference said the decision to call off the industrial action followed a decision taken by its National Executive Council (NEC)after an agreement was reached with government over the payment of their demanded allowances.

He said all members of the association are expected to resume work on Monday, May 16, 2022.

