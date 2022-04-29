ModernGhana logo
Pentecost Elder allegedly impregnates, aborts 14-year-old sister of his wife

An elder of the Church of Pentecost is alleged to have abandoned his matrimonial home at Assin Nuanua Agravie, a farming community near Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

This was after a charge was preferred against him for an abortion after impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The elder popularly known as Emma is allegedly declared wanted by the Assin Fosu police.

The 14-year-old girl Joyce Afful is currently battling for her life at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu after the suspect (Elder Emma) allegedly attempted to abort the pregnancy.

It was also revealed that the victim is a junior sister of Emma's wife.

At the time of filing this report, the Pentecost Elder Emma has since vanished from the town leaving his wife and children at home due to the shame brought upon himself and his family.

Speaking to the correspondent at Assin Nnuanua Agravie where the suspect presides as an Elder of the Church of Pentecost, Elder Emma's wife Madam Akosua Mansah disclosed that the victim is her junior sister who lives with them at Assin Nuanua Agravie.

Akosua Mansah alleged that she recently spotted the victim in a bathroom breeding profusely.

Becoming suspicious about what she witnessed, Mansah said she enquired from her junior sister only to be informed that it was her husband (Elder Emma) who allegedly gave her some herbal concoction to drink to abort the pregnancy.

She further questioned the victim which came out that Elder Emma had earlier given the victim an amount of Gh¢550 to go to the hospital for an abortion but the victim changed her mind.

Mansah noted that she rushed 14-year-old girl Joyce Afful to the hospital where it was revealed that she was carrying a six-month-old pregnancy.

The victims also confirmed the news to this reporter who visited the hospital.

Joyce Afful told this reporter that his sister's husband has been having sexual intercourse with her on his matrimonial bed.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional Correspondent

