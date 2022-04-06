E/R: Fire burns 11-year-old girl to death at Meduma

A fire outbreak at a residence in Meduma in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region has burnt to death an 11-year-old girl.

The teenager identified as Tunteya Salmu was trapped in the six-bedroom house.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

According to the spokesperson of the Ghana National Fire Service in the region, DO III Peter Addai, firefighters arrived on the scene at a time the fire was at a fully developed stage.

Although the firefighters would eventually manage to douse the fire, the teenage girl, unfortunately, could not make it out alive.

“We had a distress call at about 1:57pm that there was a fire at Meduma 80, near the Komfo Anokye Senior High School.

“We swiftly responded to the call and when we got there, the fire had engulfed the entire house and it was at its fully developed stage. We managed to put it under control and finally extinguished it,” DO III Peter Addai told Asaase Radio in an interview.

He confirmed, “An 11-year-old girl lost her life as a result of the fire.”

The body of the deceased has since been handed over to the Mampongteng District Police Command with investigations ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.