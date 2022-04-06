ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Fire burns 11-year-old girl to death at Meduma

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News E/R: Fire burns 11-year-old girl to death at Meduma
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A fire outbreak at a residence in Meduma in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region has burnt to death an 11-year-old girl.

The teenager identified as Tunteya Salmu was trapped in the six-bedroom house.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

According to the spokesperson of the Ghana National Fire Service in the region, DO III Peter Addai, firefighters arrived on the scene at a time the fire was at a fully developed stage.

Although the firefighters would eventually manage to douse the fire, the teenage girl, unfortunately, could not make it out alive.

“We had a distress call at about 1:57pm that there was a fire at Meduma 80, near the Komfo Anokye Senior High School.

“We swiftly responded to the call and when we got there, the fire had engulfed the entire house and it was at its fully developed stage. We managed to put it under control and finally extinguished it,” DO III Peter Addai told Asaase Radio in an interview.

He confirmed, “An 11-year-old girl lost her life as a result of the fire.”

The body of the deceased has since been handed over to the Mampongteng District Police Command with investigations ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Outgoing US Ambassador presents Ramadan gift to National Chief Imam
05.04.2022 | Social News
Outgoing US Ambassador calls on National Chief Imam
05.04.2022 | Social News
"Internet scammers, fraudsters, gays invade Ada with plushy cars" — Presiding member laments
05.04.2022 | Social News
Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse celebrates one year anniversary
05.04.2022 | Social News
Meet the Press: It’s surprising local press no longer get the chance to engage Akufo-Addo — Sulemana Braimah
05.04.2022 | Social News
Treason trial: Johannes Zipki was never engaged to jam radio transmission – Defense Counsel
05.04.2022 | Social News
Mother of ‘missing’ Lands Commission worker appeals to Ghanaians to help find daughter
05.04.2022 | Social News
Nzemaland produced Kwame Nkrumah and Paa Grant but lag behind in development — Overlord of Nzemaland
05.04.2022 | Social News
Police investigate murder of 21-year-old rickshaw rider at Bodamni-Nkwanta
05.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line