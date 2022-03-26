Accra: NIA moves Ghana card updates, verification and replacement to El-wak stadium

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the change in venue of some services regarding the ongoing Ghana card registration process.

The changes are effective Monday, March 28, 2022.

From that date, the NIA says the update of personal records, verification of cards and replacement of cards will no longer be done at its Head Office.

Rather, these processes have been moved to the El-wak Sports Stadium, according to a statement released by the Authority.

One more registration centre has also been activated at the University of Ghana Business School in Legon.

The communiqué issued by the NIA stressed that its Head Office and the CAL Bank Head Office are only open for premium service registration in Accra.

The announcement comes a few days after a stampede at the premises of the National Identification Authority headquarters in Accra led to one person being rushed to the hospital.

The incident happened at the entrance of the officer when the gates were opened on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022.

The struggle to obtain the National Identification Card has compelled many Ghanaians to throng the premises of the National Identification Authority to undertake new card registration, record updates, or collect their cards.

This is mainly because the Ghana Card is the primary and sole identity card for SIM re-registration and for other official requirements in state and private institutions.

The rollout of a mass registration and issuance of the Ghana Card has been marred by chaos and long queues across the country.

The registration of SIM cards was scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but has since been extended to the end of July.

Stakeholders had called for an extension of the date following the chaos recorded at some centres and the struggle by some Ghanaians to secure their Ghana cards.

NIA says it is pleased with the extension of the re-registration exercise by the Ministry of Communications.

The extension, according to the Authority, provides sufficient time to issue outstanding cards to applicants.

—citinewsroom