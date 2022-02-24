West Gonja: Market women praises Abu Jinapor for supporting them with capital

A group of market women known as Gbiniji Market Women Association at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, have conveyed words of appreciation to the MP for Damongo constituency, Lawyer Abu Jinapor for his kind gesture and contribution towards their development.

In a statement issued and copied to Modern Ghana News' Savannah Regional Correspondent, they indicated that the lawmaker has exceptionally demonstrated he has their welfare and development at heart.

"He has supported us with capital to cushion our businesses, lightened the Damongo everyday and weekly market with street lights", part of their statement revealed.

According to them, what triggered joy and happiness in their hearts is the MP's proactiveness in awarding the Damongo weekly on contract to be reconstructed to befit regional market status.

They added that Abu Jinapor is a game changer in the history of politics in the Damongo constituency.

"What he has broken our heart with are his lobbying skills that have seen to it that the Kurabaso market otherwise known as the Saturday market is been awarded to contract to be constructed".

They continued, "He specifically brought in Madam Naa Torshie, the administrator of Common Fund to Damongo to cut sod for the construction of the market, a project when completed will be of immense help to all market women in Damongo."

According to them, they can not thank him enough for all he has been doing for them saying that he is indeed a blessing from God to the entirety of Savannah Region.