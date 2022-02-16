‘UTAG is bound by their sworn affidavit to resume work’ – NLC

The Executive Director of the National Labour Commission (NLC) , Ofosu Asamoah, says members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) are expected to resume work, following the Accra High Court’s decision to grant an interlocutory injunction on their industrial action.

Mr. Asamoah said UTAG members are bound to resume work, as it swore an affidavit to suspend its strike if the court grants an injunction.

“In their sworn affidavit, they told the court that if the court upholds our affidavit they will have no option than to return to the classroom, so I do not think they can go back on their word. It is a sworn affidavit before the court” said Mr. Asamoah on Eyewitness News.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022, in demand for better conditions of service.

During proceedings on Tuesday, February 15, the NLC's legal team appealed to the court for an interlocutory injunction against the action by UTAG before the hearing of its substantive case seeking enforcement of its order to UTAG to call off its industrial action.

However lawyer for UTAG, Kwasi Keli-Delataa, objected to the motion and pleaded with the court to deal with the substantive matter before it.

In his ruling, His Lordship Rockson Aboadwe said the negotiations between both parties would not yield the needed results if the strike persists and thus granted the injunction.

The NLC in a statement said the court will give a ruling on the substantive case on February 22, 2022.

“The main motion will however be heard in the same court to determine the substance of the matter on 22nd February 2022.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Asare Asante- Annor, says UTAG will decide on its next line of action after the court gives a ruling on the substantive case seeking enforcement of the NLC’s order to UTAG to call off its industrial action.

“There was a directive from the NLC concerning the lecturers going back to the lecture room. The case was heard for the interlocutory injunction today, Tuesday, and then the substantive one will be heard on Tuesday. We would have to wait for the certified order and then we can take our next action.”

