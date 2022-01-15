ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court remands suspect for burning colleague caterer to death at Anloga

Crime & Punishment Court remands suspect for burning colleague caterer to death at Anloga
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Godsway Ablorde, a 27-year old female is in the custody of the Anloga District Police for the murder of Ami Ablorde, a caterer at Woe, near Anloga.

The suspect was arrested with the help of members of the Community after she attempted committing suicide moments after setting the deceased ablaze and leaving her with life-threatening burns leading to her death, according to a release from the Volta Regional Police outfit, signed by DSP Effia Tenge to the Ghana News Agency.

She said preliminary investigation so far revealed that both suspect and deceased were workers at a Restaurant at Woe, but the management of the facility relieved the suspect of her duties.

She said investigations further established that female suspect Godsway Ablorde had the suspicion that her rejection from the restaurant was orchestrated by the deceased and warned the management to also sack the deceased.

DSP Tenge said on January 11, 2022, at about 2000 hours, the suspect armed with a gallon containing a mixture of petrol and diesel, and a box of matches, went to the Restaurant and poured the mixture on the deceased and lighted the match.

She said the deceased who was then alone at the facility struggled for her life until some good Samaritans rushed her to the Keta Government hospital for medical attention, but she died the next morning at about 0700 hours.

The suspect was arraigned before the Anloga Magistrate Court on Thursday and subsequently, remanded to reappear on 24 February 24, 2022, while the investigation continues into the incident.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Kpando Police grab four highway robbers, pursue another four on the run
15.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man arrested for impersonating COP Kofi Boakye to swindle GH¢8,000
15.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man jailed three years for fraud
14.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man jailed five years for spending GHC88,014 belonging to customers
14.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two brothers remanded for stealing GHc4,925
14.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
KNUST lecturer charged over missing Lands Commission lady denied bail
14.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
NIB grabs 49-year-old fake doctor
14.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
36-year-old Police recruitment scammer arrested
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Herdsman remanded for stealing three cows at Mpasatia
13.01.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line