Don’t invest or trade with Tizaa Ghana Fund; they are not licensed – SEC warn Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Ghana has warned the general public not to invest or trade with Tizaa Ghana Fund.

In a press release issued by SEC, it has cautioned that Tizaa Ghana Fund has not been licensed to carry out any activity involving investing or trading for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

“The General Public is hereby put on notice that TIZAA GHANA FUND has not been licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to carry out any Capital Market activity including investing or trading for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929). TIZAA GHANA FUND is therefore not regulated by the SEC,” a statement from the regulatory body dated January 14, 2022, has said.

SEC advises the general public to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products to avoid being scammed into losing money.

The general public is further advised to consult the SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065 or main line number 0302768970-2 to confirm the licensing status of any firm offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market.

Find more details in the statement below:

115202221223-8dt2wkivvq-62c4d200-db39-4f9d-90fe-ec9393f8561b

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
