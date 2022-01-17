ModernGhana logo
17.01.2022 Social News

[Video] Soldiers, Police will shoot and kill any troublemaker in Bawku — MCE

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Bawku Municipal Hamza Amadu
17.01.2022 LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Bawku Municipal Hamza Amadu has said the Military will not hesitate to shoot and kill any individual or persons seen disturbing peace of the area.

The MCE who was visibly seen fumed in a viral video said, “The soldiers and police are coming out, they are coming out fully. They will shoot and kill anyone they see on the road trying to disturb the peace of Bawku.

"They have the power to do that and once they do that, you don’t sit somewhere to say is against human rights. Go to the court and face the soldiers, they will also meet you in court and we will also meet you in the court. Because the use of force is allowed under international law, minimum use of force is allowed."

There were reports of gunshots in Bawku in the early hours of Monday, 27 December 2021.

This led to the destruction of properties in the town and loss of lives.

A similar incident occurred on Thursday, 18 November 2021 leading to the imposition of a curfew on the township.

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC), after an emergency meeting, also imposed an immediate ban on the wearing of smocks in Bawku and its environs, saying: “This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous persons hide arms and ammunitions in smocks and attack opponents or innocent civilians.”

Just a week ago, REGSEC ban men in the area from picking one another man on the same motorbike.

The Bawku chieftaincy conflict started in 1982 between the Kusasis and Mamprusis and ended in 1985.

It was mainly over which of the two tribes was eligible for the paramount chief position and has since been recurring.

The second happened in 2000 and ended in 2001 while the last one lasted six years from 2007 to 2013.

Watch video below:

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

