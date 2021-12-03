ModernGhana logo
Put in place mitigating efforts to prevent fourth wave of Covid-19 — NAPHS-GIMPA to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The National Association of Public Health Students (NAPHS-GIMPA) has charged the government to put in place measures that will prevent Ghana from experiencing a fourth wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The West African country in November saw a tremendous decrease in the number of active cases of the Covid-19.

However, on December 1, 2021, the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Research detected 24 incident cases of the omicron variant COVID-19 from 120 samples of travellers into the country constituting 28% positive rate for the samples collected.

Taking into consideration the scary nature of the new Covid-19 variant, NAPHS-GIMPA says government must take proactive measures.

“The rate and trajectory of infectivity of this variant raises public health concerns and as we approach the festive season, leadership of National Association of Public Health Students (NAPHS-GIMPA) calls on government to put in mitigating efforts to prevent the country from going into a forth wave, calls on the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Research to be vigilant in their surveillance of this new variant,” a statement from NAPHS-GIMPA signed by President Abraham Norman Nortey has said.

NAPHS-GIMPA further calls on the government to direct the Ghanaian public to get vaccinated in order to have some protection against the Covid-19.

“Also, encourage all Ghanaians to make themselves available for vaccination of the COVID-19.

“All persons should strictly adhere observe all the safety precautionary measures of COVID-19 as we approach the festive season,” the statement concludes.

Read the full statement from NAPHS-GIMPA below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
