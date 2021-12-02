ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2022 budget: Portions amended – Ablakwa

Headlines 2022 budget: Portions amended – Ablakwa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that the Minority’s strong resistance to the 2022 budget has yielded some key achievements as the government has reviewed some portions of the budget.

According to the lawmaker, due to the Minority’s resistance, the government has scrapped the Agyapa deal from the budget.

Also, there is no more automatic adjustments of fees and charges which covers more than 2,000 items.

He further disclosed in a Facebook post that the government has committed to work on phase 2 of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project which was initially not captured in the budget.

Again the Aker deal will be amended while the government has also agreed to shift its position in the controversial 1.7 per cent e-levy.

Mr Ablakwa’s post read:

Key achievements from our resistance to the 2022 Budget so far:

1) Neglect of tidal waves victims addressed as government commits to phase 2 of Blekusu Coastal Protection Project;

2) Agyapa abandoned;

3) No more automatic adjustments of Fees and Charges which covers more than 2,000 items;

4) Benchmarks reviewed;

5) Aker deal amended;

6) Government finally agrees to shift position on 1.75% E-Levy — negotiations continue on this.

The NDC caucus in Parliament has given this struggle our all, in the supreme interest of the Ghanaian people who sent us to Parliament. We will continue to count on your support, trust, confidence and prayers.

Together, we can win this battle and hopefully approve a budget that meets our collective expectations.

The Ghanaian people shall triumph!

The minority has mounted a strong resistance against the 2022 budget. They have refused to approve it until some amendments are made which they say will reduce the hardship on Ghanaians.

---Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
2022 budget brouhaha: Leadership of parliament, government have failed – Prof. Agyemang-Duah
02.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Omicron variant increases to 34 cases – Noguchi
02.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo grabs first ever International Nation Builders Award from Black US legislators
02.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget: All illegalities you have engaged in will come back to haunt you – NPP MPs told
02.12.2021 | Headlines
Involve private sector in policy planning, implementation to achieve 'Ghana beyond aid' agenda – EGP to gov’t
02.12.2021 | Headlines
"It's a great time to invest in Ghana, the safest country in West Africa" — Akufo-Addo woos black American investors
02.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget: Opportunistic, integrity lacking Minority only pretending to be against budget – Amidu
02.12.2021 | Headlines
You shamelessly approved a Finance Minister who supports a democratic-autocratic Akufo-Addo – Amidu blames Minority over 2022 budget fight
02.12.2021 | Headlines
Majority must bring concessions or there'll be more chaos in parliament – Ada MP warns
02.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line