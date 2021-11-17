ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.11.2021 Headlines

Xavier-Sosu spotted in Parliament for 2022 budget after dodging court twice

Xavier-Sosu spotted in Parliament for 2022 budget after dodging court twice
17.11.2021 LISTEN

The embattled Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has been sighted in Parliament, a day after he failed to honour a criminal summons brought against him by the Ghana Police Service.

The MP was summoned by the court following several failed attempts by the police to arrest him for allegedly breaching the law during a recent demonstration by residents of Oyarifa and its environs over bad roads.

The MP has however failed to show up in court on two occasions.

A letter, signed by a Deputy Clerk of Parliament, Eric Owusu Mensah, and addressed to the Registrar of the Court noted in response to a hearing notice that Mr. Sosu was still on Parliamentary duty, and out of the jurisdiction.

According to the letter as read by the Court Clerk on Tuesday, Francis-Xavier Sosu is “attending at the proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament which commenced on Tuesday 26th October 2021, and is also currently representing Parliament and the country in a conference in the United States of America”.

The MP organised a demonstration exercise on October 25, 2021, for some of his constituents to express their displeasure over the poor nature of their roads.

The exercise came off amidst the blocking of roads and burning of tyres, as well as alleged destruction of public property.

Francis-Xavier after failing to honour police summons accused the security agency of being disingenuous with their account of events.

Mr. Sosu in a statement insisted that he was neither involved in blocking roads nor destruction of property during the protest as alleged by the police.

It is unclear whether Sosu was indeed out of the country as suggested by the Speaker of Parliament; Alban Bagbin and the Deputy Clerk of Parliament; Eric Owusu Mensah, given that he filed a motion seeking an enforcement of his fundamental human rights on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The motion captures the signature of the legislator.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
[Full text] 2022 economic policy and budget statement
17.11.2021 | Headlines
Less than 2.5 million out of 30.8 million Ghanaians pay tax – Finance Minister
17.11.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: Greater Accra contributing almost 90% of Ghana’s domestic tax – Ofori-Atta
17.11.2021 | Headlines
Live streaming: 2022 budget presentation in parliament today
17.11.2021 | Headlines
There’s no hope in 2022 budget; just more taxes – NDC
17.11.2021 | Headlines
Xavier-Sosu drags police to court, file motion to restrain unlawful arrest
17.11.2021 | Headlines
NDC struggling to come to terms with Dzifa Attivor’s demise – Mahama mourns
17.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia won’t be in Parliament for budget reading – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
17.11.2021 | Headlines
Ofori-Atta goes to parliament to present 2022 budget statement; more taxes?
17.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line