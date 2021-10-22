Ghanaian peacekeepers support school children in Lebanon

With Lebanon easing COVID-related restrictions and students are going back to school, Ghanaian peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) supported public schools in their area of responsibility.

On 14 October, UNIFIL Civil Affairs in coordination with the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) team of the Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT), distributed pens, notebooks, school bags, umbrellas, dental kits, drawstring backpacks and more to 120 students from grade 1 to grade 8 at Al Boustan Public School in south-western Lebanon.

The Directress of the School, Nidal Ataya, expressed her gratefulness for the support from UNIFIL peacekeepers, adding that the support was well appreciated by the parents of the students.

She noted that their incapability of buying stationaries is due to the economic conditions in Lebanon.

These donations play a key role in strengthening links between UNIFIL and local communities as they are addressing the needs of the local population.

Ghana currently contributes more than 800 peacekeepers to UNIFIL.