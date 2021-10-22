ModernGhana logo
No ‘aboboyaa’ allowed on Accra highways from November 1 — Henry Quartey

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has emphasised that the ban on tricycles, widely known as ‘aboboyaa’ will be enforced effective November 1.

In August this year, the Regional Minister announced that his outfit is pushing for the revival of the bye-laws to ban all “unauthorized vehicles” from using the highways and principal streets in the capital.

According to him, the move is to revive and ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations (2012) LI 2180, for motorbike riders abandoned vehicles on streets, and also ban tricycles (Aboboyaa) from using the highways and principal streets in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase FM today, Henry Quartey has confirmed that the enforcement of the ban on ‘aboboyaa’ will take effect from the start of next month.

“So, effective 1 November, tricycles cannot and will not be allowed to ride on the motorway. So, after the 90 days period, they will be restricted to their respective assemblies rather than on the principal streets… effective 1 November as for the Tema Motorway they cannot ride on it, they can continue their business in other areas,” the Greater Accra Regional Minister said.

Mr. Henry Quartey in the interview stressed that the action to rid tricycle operators from the highways forms part of the ‘Let’s make Accra work Agenda.’

