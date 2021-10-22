We are not part of any planned strike action — Medical Laboratory Professional Workers

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) says its members have no intentions to embark on any industrial strike action.

The association is urging laboratory professionals to stay at post.

A statement signed by Mr Cephas Kofi Akortor, the General Secretary of the MELPWU and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said “All members of MELPWU are advised not to wear danger signs or red bands to work unless in isolated cases of bereavement.

“All Medical Laboratory professionals are therefore advised to continue with their normal duties to our cherished clients and the public until further notice,” the statement added.

Leadership of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) served notice to its members to protest against poor conditions of service, and called on its members to wear red bands from October 20, 2021 to October 22, 2021.

However, the MELPWU which had broken away from the HSWU, in the statement said “We wish to state emphatically that no other Union, including the HSWU has taken inputs from MELPWU or consulted its leadership over any industrial action in connection to any condition of service submitted to the employer for negotiation.”

According to the statement, the job description of a medical laboratory professional was unique and totally different from that of any health professional in Ghana, “Thus our condition of service must be different and cannot be likened to that of any analogous grade.

“Therefore, a proper condition of service must be developed specifically for the medical laboratory workforce taking into consideration all the daily chemical, biological, ergonomic and mechanical risks we are exposed to and the inputs we make in the healthcare industry,” the statement said.

MELPWU in the statement called on its members to distance themselves from any industrial action and be on standby for further directives from leadership.

“We however wish the HSWU well in solidarity towards their struggle as we prepare to engage the employer over our unique condition of service and other issues affecting the medical laboratory workforce,” the statement said.

