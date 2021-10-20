ModernGhana logo
20.10.2021 Headlines

Police smoke out Shatta Wale, handcuff him for faking gun attack

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that it has arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and two others for staging a gunshot attack on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The two others arrested in addition to the award-winning dancehall artiste include Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.

The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale.

According to the Ghana Police Service, its preliminary investigations has revealed that the widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale on Monday was nothing but a hoax.

In a statement on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, it has stressed that no one will be spared if found culpable of any criminality.

“No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter.

“We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you,” the statement from the Police on Tuesday night said.

