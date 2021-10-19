Police to fight crime with dogs

The Ghana Police Service, as part of its Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy, aimed at combating crime across the entire country, has commenced the use of trained dogs on the principal streets of Accra.

The highly-trained security dogs would be strategically positioned across the capital for operational patrols which are being carried by the K-9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with renewed energy.

The Police in a Facebook post noted, “This component of policing is aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking contraband goods, and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations”.

According to the Police, plans are underway to extend this component of Police visibility to other regions.

The Police said, “We shall continue to pursue multiple security and visibility modules to increase our interactions with the public and aggressively fight crime in our communities”.