ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.10.2021 Social News

Police to fight crime with dogs

Police to fight crime with dogs
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Police Service, as part of its Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy, aimed at combating crime across the entire country, has commenced the use of trained dogs on the principal streets of Accra.

The highly-trained security dogs would be strategically positioned across the capital for operational patrols which are being carried by the K-9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with renewed energy.

10182021104129-osjvn0y442-img-20211018-wa0074-271x300

The Police in a Facebook post noted, “This component of policing is aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking contraband goods, and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations”.

10182021104129-8et2xkjwvq-img-20211018-wa0069-300x168

According to the Police, plans are underway to extend this component of Police visibility to other regions.

The Police said, “We shall continue to pursue multiple security and visibility modules to increase our interactions with the public and aggressively fight crime in our communities”.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Law students threaten demonstrate over entrance exam failures
19.10.2021 | Social News
Parts of Koforidua flooded over heavy downpour
19.10.2021 | Social News
Ghana School of Law admission: Aggrieved 499 candidates run to Akufo-Addo
18.10.2021 | Social News
Expedite passage of Anti-LGBTQI+ bill – Tijjaniya Movement to Parliament
18.10.2021 | Social News
Coup plot: Soldiers demanded GH¢ 50,000 to embark on coup — witness
18.10.2021 | Social News
W/R: 18-year-old Nigerian girl rescued from sex trafficking at Wasa-Nanankor
18.10.2021 | Social News
You’re a human rights activist, intervene – 499 ‘failed’ law students petition Akufo-Addo
18.10.2021 | Social News
Don't give drinks in bottles directly to children – Nurse to parents, guardians
18.10.2021 | Social News
Organise referendum on LGBTQI+ for the people to decide, that way, no one will be singled out — JOY
18.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line