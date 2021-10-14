ModernGhana logo
Bole: Jealous prostitute from Wenchi baths colleague with acid at Tinga

A commercial sex worker known in local parlance as "ashawo" at Tinga in the Bole District of the Savannah Region, is currently battling for her life in a hospital after she was bathed with a substance suspected to be acid by a colleague.

Reports say the culprit traveled all the way from Wenchi to Tinga to commit the barbaric act in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 14th, 2021.

What triggered the feud between the two commercial sex workers who ply their trade in towns like Banda-Nkwanta, Wenchi, Tinga and other mining communities in the District is currently not known.

The culprit whose identity is currently not known has since been arrested to assist police in investigations.

More details soon!

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
