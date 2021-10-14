ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.10.2021 Health

Ghanaian-German Centre Celebrates World Mental Health Day With A Call On Ghanains To Normalise Conversation On Mental Health

Snr. National Programme Coordinator, Mr. David Yawo-Mensah Tette
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Snr. National Programme Coordinator, Mr. David Yawo-Mensah Tette

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC), has held a conference to mark World Mental Health Day with a call on Ghanaians to normalise conversations on mental health.

In his opening remarks at the conference held on 12 October 2021 in Accra, Senior National Programme Coordinator for Programme Migration for Development, David Yawo-Mensah Tetteh said “we know that mental health is a seldom-discussed topic in Ghanaian culture. It makes people uncomfortable. When mental illness is talked about, the conversation is lacking in ways that raise awareness, foster advocacy, and lead to meaningful change. We call on you normalize the conversations on mental health – the shame with which we discuss mental health discourages people from opening and freely discussing their issues.”

He added that presently, the Centre is currently working on building the capacity of its key partners and community/opinion leaders to enable them to provide mental health support to its clients who are referred be able to provider mental health support to clients who are referred as well as community/opinion leaders.”

The Head of Department of Psychiatry of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Prof. Angela Ofori -Atta, in her keynote address advocated for migrants to be registered upon their return, introduce psychological interventions that will yield results for migrants such as cognitive behavioural intervention. She also added that migration and mental health desks be created for all the offices of the District Assemblies across the country.

The mental health conference brought together relevant stakeholders in the mental health space in Ghana to discuss the theme “Mental Health in an Unequal World” and other topics, including domestic and intimate partner violence; managing mental health daily; mental health services for returning migrants, and other initiatives to improve awareness on mental health; managing depression, avoiding suicide, and building resilience. Some returned migrants shared their stories on how they managed their mental health.

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).

1014202110149-qulxoba443-some-participants

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
WHO board recommends third Covid-19 vaccine dose for people with weakened immune systems
12.10.2021 | Health
Malaria Vaccine is good news for the poor – Prof Binka
11.10.2021 | Health
Zipline Ghana, Franklyn Medical Service embark on blood-drive
11.10.2021 | Health
Access to mental health and psychosocial support services remains unequal for children and adolescents in Africa, alert UNICEF & WHO
11.10.2021 | Health
Malaria vaccine drive to begin across Africa with WHO support
10.10.2021 | Health
Over 5.3million doses of vaccines received so far – GHS
10.10.2021 | Health
E/R: GHS cautions public over outbreak of Avian Influenza in Nsawam Adoagyiri
09.10.2021 | Health
Malaria vaccine: Vital addition to toolkit for preventing malaria but no magic bullet
08.10.2021 | Health
US donates 1.3million more COVID-19 vaccines to Ghana
08.10.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line