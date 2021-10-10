ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.10.2021 Social News

‘Don’t Import American LGBTQ values into Ghana” — Sam George on CNN

Sam George
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has warned the diplomatic corps in support of the LGBTQ+ society not to import Americans Values into Ghana.

Sam George made this defensive statement in an interview with CNN “Exchange” program conducted by Kenyan journalist Larry Madowo on the Anti-gay bill currently before parliament.

The lawmaker who defended the Anti-gay bill stressed that the bill is supported by the House of Chiefs in Ghana including the traditional councils of Ningo – Prampram.

“The Ghana House of Chiefs frowns on the activities of the LGBTQ+ society and individual found engaging in that sinful act will be punished because it is a criminal offense according to section 104 of our criminal offense act, “ he said.

Sam George drew the attention of the host to instances of deaths in America concerning other issues, Madowo asked that he remains focused because the interview was about Ghana, to which the lawmaker replied.

“If this is about Ghana, then stop trying to import American values into the reasoning of Ghanaian values. This country had never favoured homosexuality, and as borne in the Ghanaian laws and customs, the culture was not meant to thrive in the country”.

—DGN online

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fate of three Volta MDCE nominees hang in the balance as two others await second chance approval
10.10.2021 | Social News
God likes those who Him than those spend hours praying — Rev. Boateng Bempah
10.10.2021 | Social News
Angry chief wants student destroyers punished over Nyinahin SHS suspected arson
10.10.2021 | Social News
Motorists will pay for any damage when caught – says Pokuase Interchange contractors
10.10.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill needs fine-tuning to maximise protection of freedom, rights in our democracy – Nsawam-Adoagyir MP
10.10.2021 | Social News
What's Akoto Ampaw and his group gaining in pushing against anti-LGBTQ Bill ?— Suhuyini question motives
10.10.2021 | Social News
Anti-gay bill: Theology of compassion preached by Christ not being exhibited by the church - Prof. Prempeh 
10.10.2021 | Social News
“Pass a bill to criminalize adultery too” — social activist tells 'hypocrite' clergy, Parliament
09.10.2021 | Social News
Masjid Salaam mobilise signatures to push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill
09.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line