ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

16 student’s graduates in surveying and mapping

By Samuel Nana Effah Obeng || Contributor
Education 16 students graduates in surveying and mapping
SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Gyam Institute of Technology and Industrialization (GITI) has held its maiden graduation ceremony for sixteen (16) students who studied surveying and mapping with the Institute.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Rector of the institute, Engineer Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera said, challenges associated with various projects in the country, which includes land administration, urban planning, infrastructure development and natural resource management, were the motivating factors behind the establishment of the institute, as it seeks to provide quality and affordable technical know-how to persons who have the desire to pursue careers, especially in surveying and mapping.

The land use and spatial planning expert indicated that, the desire of the institute to identify already practicing professionals and providing them with refresher courses and training, is helping promote and expand access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), especially in surveying and mapping in Ghana. Dr. Gyamera said, TVET offers a wealth of opportunities for personal and professional growth, hence the need to strengthen the linkages between TVET institutions and the world of work at any given time.

He charged the first batch of graduates to look forward with optimism and determination to shape a more inclusive, skilled and proportional nation.

The Board Chair of GITI, admonished the grandaunts to leverage the golden opportunity given to them, expressing hope that, the foundation laid by the institute would propel them to give off their best and deliver excellent services at all times. Professor Edward Marfo-Yiadom also admonished the graduates to avoid working with mediocrity and rather strive for excellence based on training and the skills offered them.

The event which was held at the senior club house of the University Of Cape Coast, was graced by traditional authorities, parents, religious leaders and senior engineering practitioners.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

2 hours ago

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

2 hours ago

Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building 

2 hours ago

John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

2 hours ago

Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawumia Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawu...

3 hours ago

Joseph Kpemka, newly appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

5 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel

5 hours ago

MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia reveals MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia revea...

5 hours ago

OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines

5 hours ago

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line