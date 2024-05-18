16 student’s graduates in surveying and mapping

Gyam Institute of Technology and Industrialization (GITI) has held its maiden graduation ceremony for sixteen (16) students who studied surveying and mapping with the Institute.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Rector of the institute, Engineer Dr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera said, challenges associated with various projects in the country, which includes land administration, urban planning, infrastructure development and natural resource management, were the motivating factors behind the establishment of the institute, as it seeks to provide quality and affordable technical know-how to persons who have the desire to pursue careers, especially in surveying and mapping.

The land use and spatial planning expert indicated that, the desire of the institute to identify already practicing professionals and providing them with refresher courses and training, is helping promote and expand access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), especially in surveying and mapping in Ghana. Dr. Gyamera said, TVET offers a wealth of opportunities for personal and professional growth, hence the need to strengthen the linkages between TVET institutions and the world of work at any given time.

He charged the first batch of graduates to look forward with optimism and determination to shape a more inclusive, skilled and proportional nation.

The Board Chair of GITI, admonished the grandaunts to leverage the golden opportunity given to them, expressing hope that, the foundation laid by the institute would propel them to give off their best and deliver excellent services at all times. Professor Edward Marfo-Yiadom also admonished the graduates to avoid working with mediocrity and rather strive for excellence based on training and the skills offered them.

The event which was held at the senior club house of the University Of Cape Coast, was graced by traditional authorities, parents, religious leaders and senior engineering practitioners.