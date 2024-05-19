ModernGhana logo
Let’s not judge Kissi Agyebeng on the low standards of Martin Amidu – Alhassan Suhuyini

Headlines Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has stressed that Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng should not be judged using standards set by his predecessor, Martin Amidu.

According to him, this is because the standards of Martin Amidu are low.

"Mr. Martin Amidu’s standards are not the ones by which we should judge Kissi Agyebeng’s performance because Mr. Martin Amidu’s standards are low. And in his petition, he seems to be suggesting that his standard was the best standard and that was the way Kissi Agyebeng should have proceeded and that again in my view is typical Martin Amidu for you,” Alhassan Suhuyini said during a discussion on the NewsFile programme on Joy News.

He was contributing to a discussion on the petition by Martin Amidu seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

Mr. Amidu in his petition to President Akufo-Addo alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and abuses involving judges and administration of justice as grounds for his petition for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper personnel appointments to the office.

After receiving the petition on April 30, President Akufo-Addo transmitted it to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6.

The Chief Justice subsequently wrote to Kissi Agyebeng for his comments as part of the process to decide if there is a prima facie case.

