ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.09.2021 General News

Eight females nominated for MMDCEs in Greater Accra Region

Eight females nominated for MMDCEs in Greater Accra Region
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Eight out of the 29 Chief Executive Officers nominated to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies within the Greater Accra Region are females.

The nominees, if confirmed by two-thirds majority votes of the Assembly Members in accordance with the Local Government laws would implement various developmental projects of Government at the local level.

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District; and Madam Mariama Karley Amui, Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma Central were retained.

The others are Madam Salma Mohammed Sani Adams, for Ayawaso East Municipal; Madam Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, Ayawaso West Municipal; Madam Jennifer Dede Afagbezi, for La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal.

While Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, nominated for Ga- East Municipal, and Madam Anna Adukwe Addo, for Tema West Municipal, are new entrants.

The nomination of the MMDCEs was in fulfilment of Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016, (Act 936), which stipulated that the President was required to nominate persons for the MMDCE position with prior approval by a two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present and voting at the meeting.

The Electoral Commission is required to conduct an election on the nominees 21 days after receipt of the names for their approval or otherwise.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
IDUAI 2021: Limited Knowledge, Awareness derail effective implementation of RTI law in Ghana – MFWA Report
25.09.2021 | General News
Zongo Development Fund to Partner Star-Ghana to Promote Peace And Security in Zongo Communities
25.09.2021 | General News
Former Hohoe MP picks 2021 Humanitarian Award
25.09.2021 | General News
ECA West Africa Engages Over 350 Coalition-Partners To Support Women And Youth Entrepreneurs In The Sub-Region
25.09.2021 | General News
Violent extremism, terrorism is a worrying phenomenon – NCCE
25.09.2021 | General News
Ban on recruitment to Gulf States still in force – Ministry
25.09.2021 | General News
Security personnel, residents trained on violent extremism, terrorism prevention in Bawku West
25.09.2021 | General News
Abiola Bawuah wins Humanitarian of The Year 2021 Award
25.09.2021 | General News
Ghana launches Youth Climate Council
25.09.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line