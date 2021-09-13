Go for the covid-19 vaccination — Eastern Regional Minister charge residents

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister has urged all persons to continuously put on the nose mask and get vaccinated when the opportunity is offered to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 infections.

“My biggest worry now is how we sometimes disregard COVID-19 preventive measures, they think it is not real, therefore have decided not to get vaccinated and even those who have had their first or second jab, intends not to go for the next when the vaccine arrives,” he said.

Mr Acheampong stated during the 63rd Presbyterian Choir Union's Annual Delegates Conference and Thanksgiving Service at Akropong-Akuapem Grace Congregation Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday.

The Eastern Regional Minister said people go about their daily duties without wearing the nose mask which is alarming and can cause a spike in the affected number of persons who have contracted the virus.

“I plead with us all to be careful in our engagements and live a healthy life. Hence I entreat everyone to mask up and get vaccinated when the medicine arrives,” he added.

Mr Acheampong speaking on the theme: “Let Christ be formed in you; Equipping the saints for Ministry in Christ, singing; a complete ministry for the saints,” noted that music has its purpose in our lives and is a great ministration in the service to God.

“Music tells us about our history, the founders of this land, folktales, and other stories in the Bible,” Mr Acheampong stated.

He then acknowledged that music has come to stay with us and it is a privilege it is being thought in our schools.

Mr Acheampong encouraged the Presbyterian Choir Union to take up the ministry seriously and God shall continuously bless them.

Mr Acheampong gave an undisclosed amount of money to support the union.

Mr Timothy K. Akyea-Obeng immediate Past President of the Presbyterian Choir Unions presented a crystal citation to the Regional Minister in appreciation of immeasurable support.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana said singing is a form of prayer and has greater power than words hence, music is an integral part of the church.

He said the church of Christ must be spiritually, morally, socially, and environmentally witnesses of God.

Rev. Mante said a church that does not spend about 70 percent on spiritual growth is a dead church; “The new churches are aggressively in search of membership, so as Presbyterians we must change our mentality as Pastors, Catechist and members towards soul-winning”.

He noted that “music is a wing of revival in our worship to God and I challenge all songwriters and music directors to write songs that will pierce through the soul”.

Nana Otoobour Gyan Kwasi II, Aburihene, and Adontehene of Akuapem Traditional Area said chiefs and queen mothers also sing to glorify God hence, music is inevitable; revealing that in the olden days, music was used to comfort kings and queens when they were in distress or any form of mood.

He admonished singers to live an exemplary life by doing what is right and be in a good relationship with others; “As choristers, do your best to live a Christ-like life. You should not indulge yourself in stealing and being on bad terms with others”.

The ceremony attracted traditional dignitaries from the Akuapem Traditional Areas including Adontenhemea, Awo Adjoa; Mamfe, and Kyidomhene of Akuapem, Nana Ansah Sasaraku III; Apinenehene, Nana Saforo Okoampa III; Abotakyihene Nana Kwame Sakyi Ababio; Obosomasehene, Okofo Ayeh Between and another council of members.

GNA