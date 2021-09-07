ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo inspects construction works on 46-bed capacity Bogoso Polyclinic

President Nana Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing works on a 46-bed capacity polyclinic at Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley Constituency of the Western Region.

The project, which commenced in February 2021, is expected to be completed by December 2021.

The facility has a Doctor's Quarters, Male and Female Wards, Children's Ward, Consulting Rooms, offices, a Kitchen, a Store Room, a Cold room among others.

The President, after inspecting the facility urged the contractor to execute the project within specifications and timelines.

The President's Agenda 111 in the health space was to ensure that Ghanaians had access to quality health care systems.

The contractor, Vexed Nederland BV assured the President that the project was about seventy percent complete and would not incur any time overrun.

The Municipal Chief Executive Dr Isaac Dasmani indicated that the Government aimed to bring quality health care closer to the doorstep of the people.

The Chairperson of the Minerals Commission Governing Board, Ms Barbara Oteng Gyasi said that the project formed part of six others being constructed in various locations within the Region.

