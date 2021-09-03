Offinso North receives tablets to train revenue collectors

The Offinso North District of the Ashanti region has taken delivery of eight tablets from GIZ as part of measures to train revenue collectors to improve revenue mobilisation in the area.

This according to GIZ will help block all revenue leakages in the district and also help to support development projects locally.

Presenting the items to the Assembly, the Chief Development Officer, Regional Coordinating Council in the Ashanti Region, Madam Beatrice K. Asare, said the presentation is a process introduced by GIZ to improve upon its Internal Generated Funds of districts to provide social amenities to rural communities.

She, therefore, urged the assembly to handle the items carefully in order to benefit from it.

Receiving the items, the District Chief Executive for the Area, Mr David Kwasi Asare thanked GIZ and promised to put the items into good use in order to improve upon the IGF to finance local development in the district.

The DCE said the presentation is timely because the mobilisation of revenue in the area is too poor and hope that the items would go a long way to help improve upon the situation.