Woyome appeals for remedial works on Sogakope, Dabala and Sokpoe town roads

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, Hon. Kobena Mensah Woyome has appealed to the Minister of Roads and Highways Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta to consider remedial works on major town roads in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

This was after the minister told the MP that there was no rehabilitation program for Sogakope, Dabala and Sokpoe towns this year.

Hon. Kobena Woyome wants remedial works on these roads be considered.

“Mr Speaker may I put up a request whiles we are waiting for the time when they are considered for the [rehabilitation program], it appears it’s getting so bad now, it’s becoming very terrible to drive within the towns because of the erosion, and the rains have actually exposed the bad nature of [the roads].

"Will the minister consider carrying out some little works, gravel works here and there to sort of help an easy movement of cars… remedially to solve the problem while we wait for the major works?” he asked during the parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday, 13th July 2021.

His request was accepted by the minister who said it was ‘reasonable’ and ‘can be accommodated.’