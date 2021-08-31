ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
31.08.2021 Social News

Woyome appeals for remedial works on Sogakope, Dabala and Sokpoe town roads

Cisnero road, image by Soga WeDey
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cisnero road, image by Soga WeDey
1992 Constitution: Do we still need these?
1992 Constitution: Do we still need these?
Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, Hon. Kobena Mensah Woyome has appealed to the Minister of Roads and Highways Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta to consider remedial works on major town roads in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

This was after the minister told the MP that there was no rehabilitation program for Sogakope, Dabala and Sokpoe towns this year.

Hon. Kobena Woyome wants remedial works on these roads be considered.

“Mr Speaker may I put up a request whiles we are waiting for the time when they are considered for the [rehabilitation program], it appears it’s getting so bad now, it’s becoming very terrible to drive within the towns because of the erosion, and the rains have actually exposed the bad nature of [the roads].
"Will the minister consider carrying out some little works, gravel works here and there to sort of help an easy movement of cars… remedially to solve the problem while we wait for the major works?” he asked during the parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday, 13th July 2021.

His request was accepted by the minister who said it was ‘reasonable’ and ‘can be accommodated.’

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa

News ContributorPage: RexKrampa

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tema-Mpakadan railway project: Residents demand full compensation over blasting of rocks
31.08.2021 | Social News
Man allegedly kills wife and hangs himself at Gbetsile
31.08.2021 | Social News
Man commits suicide after butchering wife to death at Zenu
31.08.2021 | Social News
Don’t speak twi in court, its a disgrace to the service – CID Boss to Police detectives
31.08.2021 | Social News
Upper West: 687 pregnant girls return to school after covid-19 lockdown
31.08.2021 | Social News
Awutu Bereku festival shooting: Family demands justice for slain 9-year-old boy
31.08.2021 | Social News
Sandema: Commuters stranded after down pour
30.08.2021 | Social News
Thief returns Ghc9,700 stolen cash to popular fetish priest, spent Ghc300 [PHOTOS]
30.08.2021 | Social News
Queen mothers trained to tackle rising teenage pregnancy in Tano North
30.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line