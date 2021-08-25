It's in the interest of CJ not to obstruct legal transparency — NDC's Osman Ayariga

A member of the NDC Communications team, Mr. Osman Ayariga is asking government to allow transparency of Justice to prevail in the issues relating to the US$5 million bribe saga against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

His comment comes after the President dismissed a petition by Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) to institute investigations into the bribe allegations against the CJ.

He indicated that President Akufo-Addo issued a communique expressing an opinion that suggested he lacked belief in the bribery allegations against his appointee, the CJ.

According to Mr. Ayariga, per the constitution of Ghana, an allegation against any member of the Superior Courts of Judicature ought to be presented to the President in writing. "On writing the President then has to send it to the CJ to establish a prima facie case and make recommendations thereafter."

He added that in the case where the allegations are against the CJ himself, the President is under obligation to refer the petition to the Council of State who then establishes if there is a prima facie before deferring to the President with their recommendations.

Prior to the recommendations by the Council of State, Mr Ayariga noted that the President is not to be seen to interfere or have any form of prior judgment on the facts of the case.

Mr. Ayariga in his statement iterated that, this was to a large extent an obliteration of the process of justice, and advised the President and his cabinet to be circumspect about legal issues and refrain from obstructing the justice process.