Samira Bawumia honoured at 2021 Ghana Beauty Queen Awards

The Second Lady Samira Bawumia was honoured at the first edition of the Ghana Beauty Queens awards held at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Accra.

She is amongst the eleven personalities who received the honouring awards that night.

As a one time Miss Universe Beauty Pageant Contestant, the Second Lady who also celebrated her 44th birthday on the same day (Friday) was honoured for creating a path of fashion sense through politics for the next generation.

The award was received on her behalf by a male staff from her office who thanked the organizers by indicating that:

"So, on behalf of the second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, today is her birthday actually,...We want to thank the organizers for this honour ...We will keep doing our very best to sustain girl child education and help women empowerment thank you very much."

The Ghana Beauty Queens awards, powered by Clouz Entertainment is aimed at bringing all the beauty queens in Ghana under one umbrella to be awarded.

In this year's edition, seventeen categories of awards were won. Out of the seventeen categories, eleven were prestigious honouring awards.

The much-publicised event which was ably emceed by Nana Adwoa Annan of Atinka TV and actor Achieva Evans saw sensational Kid Disc Jockey Naomi Quartey better known as DJ Spices, and award-winning musician, Kurl Songx thrill patrons with amazing performances.

Watch how the Second Lady was honoured: