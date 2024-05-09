ModernGhana logo
Consider selecting NPP running mate from Bono or Bono East Region or risk losing our support — Dormaahene tells Bawumia

Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, has urged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, to consider selecting a running mate from either the Bono Region or the Bono East Region.

He said this during a courtesy visit by Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani, as part of his regional tour, this plea was made.

“Your Excellency, please, I know very soon you will select your running mate. If you have selected someone, I haven’t heard… There are many capable individuals in most regions, but if you focus solely on certain regions, they may vote for you, but the rest of us may vote against you,” he asserted.

“I also appeal for the Bono region to be considered… I see you have come here with sons of the region,” he added.

He proposed several potential running mates from the region, including Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and Mahama Afful, whom Dr. Bawumia should consider.

“…We in the Bono region, and by extension, the Bono East, have a keen interest in your choice of running mate… While I would understand if you choose elsewhere, I would be greatly appreciative if you select from here,” he concluded.

