ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.08.2021 Headlines

I fought corruption better than Akufo-Addo – Mahama

I fought corruption better than Akufo-Addo – Mahama
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama says his administration fought corruption better than the current government.

According to him, during his term, members of his own party who were found culpable in the Ghana Youth Employment Development Agency, (GYEDA) scandal were prosecuted, while other ministers engaged in wrongdoings were made to resign.

He said such a development is yet to happen in Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“You have people who were in my government standing trial. Some of them have been sent to prison. So a lot of the corruption that is happening will be happening under the current dispensation. The Special Prosecutor is virtually his only instrument in dealing with corruption. Unfortunately, his first Special Prosecutor did not get the kind of cooperation he needed to be able to do the work that he had been given,” he said.

Speaking on a Tamale-based radio station during his thank-you tour of the Northern Region, the former president charged the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to be neutral in discharging his duties.

“We hope that those things will be corrected under this new Special Prosecutor, who is a young, enterprising lawyer. He’s got a brilliant career.”

As part of the visit, Mr. Mahama and his team also paid a courtesy call on the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Mahama II.

The overlord in his remarks commended the former president who was the flagbearer for the NDC in the 2020 general elections for the leadership he exhibited during and after the elections.

The former President will also visit the Mion, Savelugu and Tamale Chiefs to thank them for their support.

—citinews

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
This stupidity won’t be entertained – MP threatens to shut down noise making churches, pubs
20.08.2021 | Headlines
Comparing acting Auditor-General to Domelevo unnecessary – Vitus Azeem rebukes Akufo-Addo
20.08.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia writes: The party of ‘it is impossible’
20.08.2021 | Headlines
Axim: We never received GHS200k for Kundum Festival; go to Catherine Afeku for clarification – Planning Committee react to Audit Report
20.08.2021 | Headlines
Give Special Prosecutor free hand to work – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
20.08.2021 | Headlines
Finance Minister denies spending GH¢ 600 million on agenda 111 hospitals before sod cutting
20.08.2021 | Headlines
UTAG's return to negotiations pleasing — Akufo-Addo
20.08.2021 | Headlines
UN delegation visits Okyenhene; announces US$1million grant for tree planting project
20.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo agrees with CSOs on calls to review 1992 constitution
20.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line