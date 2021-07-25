Covid-19: High load Delta variant shed more virus in droplets from talking and singing — Noguchi

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) of the University of Ghana, Legon says the transmission of the delta variant is directly linked to how much virus is shed in droplets during sneezing and coughing which also determines the spread through talking, singing and other related activities.

Noguchi says it fears there may be a serious outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant if nothing is done to reverse the current trend of infection.

It noted that sequencing of SARS CoV-2 done at NMIMR recently has revealed increased circulation of the Delta variant in Ghanaian communities compared to the earlier Alpha variants.

In a press release from Noguchi, it noted that some characteristics of the new delta variant of SARS CoV-2 detected at the institute's testing centre since April 2021 reveals that it carries very high viral loads.

According to the statement, the delta variant spread faster than other variants.

Noguchi indicated that some of the positive cases have taken two dose of the covid-19 [AstraZeneca] vaccine.

It added that positive individuals are taking longer to clear the virus — evident in the number of retests still test positive.

Warning of a serious outbreak over the high number of unvaccinated Ghanaians, Noguchi has warned that Ghana could have a serious outbreak to deal with if adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols is not taken seriously.

“With a population of 280% unvaccinated, the country must be concerned that if these apparently healthy carriers transmit the virus to the unvaccinated, we may have a more serious outbreak to deal with as a nation. Some of these positive cases have taken the full dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is therefore recommended that the Government takes a second look at the state of adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols and appropriate restrictions,” the communique from Noguchi adds.

As of Saturday, July 23, 2021, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana had increased to 4,094.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate that 423 new cases were recorded with the death toll also rising to 821.

The cumulative total figure since March 12, 2020, has reached 101,170.

Out of that number 96,255 have recovered.

Find below the full release from the Research Institute: