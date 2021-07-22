Dampare has strong professional ethics; we’ll be disappointed if he fails as IGP – Toobu

Peter Lanchene Toobu, a former Executive Secretary to a former Inspector General of Police, has extolled the credentials of Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare, following his appointment as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Toobu on Eyewitness News said COP Dampare has for years exhibited a high level of professionalism and integrity while serving in various roles in the Police Service.

He believes expectations are high for Dampare, given that he will be the youngest to have been appointed in the 4th Republic if finally confirmed as substantive IGP.

“I think Dr. Dampare has a strong character. He is unwavering in his professional code of ethics and a very principled person. He just did not start from anywhere. He started as a constable, and he is hitting the top, and if he fails we will be disappointed because he is also a young man.”

The Presidency announced the appointment of COP Dampare (PhD), as acting IGP on July 21, 2021.

His appointment begins on August 1, 2021.

An official statement from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication, said James Oppong-Boanuh, the current IGP, is to proceed on terminal leave.

“Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, PhD to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, August 1,2021,” the statement said.

---citinewsroom