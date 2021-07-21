ModernGhana logo
21.07.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police woman killed in Koforidua

A Lance Corporal stationed at the Koforidua- Effiduase Police Station in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region has reportedly been murdered by an unknown person in her car.

The deceased, Victoria Ntowaah of Effiduase Police charge office was found dead inside her Chevrolet private car with a registration number DP – 4037- G at Asokore-Kobriso Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear what led to her death, but according to a Police report, she was found inside a ditch sitting on the passenger's side with her head down on the dashboard, when her colleague officers had the information and stormed the scene.

The reports said, there was no information currently as to who was driving the deceased because she doesnt know how to drive.

DGN Online gathered that a car ignition key was found inside the keyhole and further information gathered was that she was alone in the car.

The deceased body was inspected and there were bruises on the left shoulder, with the face and the left hand swollen.

The body has since been conveyed to the Effiduase Hospital morgue for autopsy, as investigation is still ongoing.

—DGN online

