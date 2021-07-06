Before the law

The politicians took our taxes
Our own money became theirs
They spent it autonomously
Then came gagging us to shush
We signed to their oafish terms
Maybe to appear very judicious
They still went more avaricious
Surged in a sugary dereliction
While chaos brew to the brim
And our land turns bloody
They paw, yawn, and snore
So ambivalent about their duties
Seeing power nagging at us
We feared our lives are ending
Silence isn’t our way of life too
Thus we took our ancestors’ way
Enough of politicians ruffling us
We put off the muzzle masks
That, we’ll stand for our rights
After all we can’t harm any fly
They then opened the gas chamber
Those Adolf Hitler’s descendants
That’s all they do on the throne
But those clapping for them, why?
By Yours Only,
Abdul Rahman Odoi
(@Big Odoi)
All Rights Reserved. 2021