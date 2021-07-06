ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.07.2021 Poem

Before the law

By Abdul Rahman Odoi 
Before the law
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The politicians took our taxes

Our own money became theirs

They spent it autonomously 

Then came gagging us to shush 

 

We signed to their oafish terms

Maybe to appear very judicious

They still went more avaricious

Surged in a sugary dereliction   

 

While chaos brew to the brim

And our land turns bloody

They paw, yawn, and snore

So ambivalent about their duties 

 

Seeing power nagging at us

We feared our lives are ending

Silence isn’t our way of life too

Thus we took our ancestors’ way

 

Enough of politicians ruffling us

We put off the muzzle masks

That, we’ll stand for our rights

After all we can’t harm any fly

 

They then opened the gas chamber

Those Adolf Hitler’s descendants 

That’s all they do on the throne

But those clapping for them, why?

 

By Yours Only,

Abdul Rahman Odoi 

(@Big Odoi)

All Rights Reserved. 2021

More Poem
ModernGhana Links
'Fired From Free Town'
30.06.2021 | Poem
A Foul Play
15.06.2021 | Poem
Whispers from the windows of SCOANS: The anatomy of the life and demise of T.B Joshua
08.06.2021 | Poem
Defending Mother Earth!
19.05.2021 | Poem
Gabriel Awuah Mainoo Eulogises His Mother On Mother's Day
08.05.2021 | Poem
Fix This Country
07.05.2021 | Poem
Death
26.04.2021 | Poem
More than a poem: A poem
22.04.2021 | Poem
His Resurrection, An Opportunity For Our Correction
04.04.2021 | Poem
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line