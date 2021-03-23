Love gone sour as boyfriend allegedly kills lover

Harriet Kafui Ahiati, a 25-year-old lady, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend on Monday night for reasons under investigations.

The boyfriend, Jay Dordorye, 26, who is a popular footballer, was found with deep knife cuts in the throat and in the stomach, after the incident, which took place at about 2200 hours.

Dordorye, suspected to have attempted suicide, is receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Commander, who confirmed the incident, said the Police were investigating the crime to ascertain the facts.

Mr Christian Besah Tsotorvor, a son of the landlord of Harriet's mother, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a misunderstanding ensued between Harriet and her boyfriend, at about 2200 hours on Monday.

He said shortly after midnight on Tuesday, they heard some noises in the house, which they followed and saw some women in the house, looking for the apartment of Harriet's mother.

He said when the women entered the room after breaking the door, they found Harriet lying down in a pool of blood, with a deep cut in her throat.

"We saw a cut on the rib and on the throat of the boyfriend, and so we suspect that he wanted to commit suicide after killing the lady," he added.

Mr Tsotorvor said the Police were, consequently, called in to pick both Dordorye for medical attention and the body of Harriet to the morgue at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

According to the mother of Harriet, the couple had been dating for more than six years, dating back to when Harriet was in the third year of Junior High School.

“Up until last night, I didn't know the two had any serious issues. I only got back from my trip to meet a crowd here in my home and my daughter dead in a pool of blood,” she added.

Mr Amos Adzah, Public Relations Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, confirming the incident to GNA, said the young man was currently undergoing surgery at the hospital to resuscitate him.

The development adds to a string of homicides reported in the past weeks.

The Madina District court is hearing a case involving the alleged beating and resultant death on March 6, 2021, of Mrs Lilian Dedjoe by her husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe, a business executive.

The Akatsi North Youth Employment Authority Deputy Director, Philip Caesar Kumah, is also facing prosecution for the alleged beating and resultant death of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu.

Other homicides have been reported in Kumasi and other parts of the country.

—GNA