ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 Health

Ghana needs us, get vaccine jab for your safety—Aspiring NPP Youth Org. Prince-Kamal

Ghana needs us, get vaccine jab for your safety—Aspiring NPP Youth Org. Prince-Kamal
Listen to article

A Youth Organizer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prince-Kamal Gumah has promised to kick start a campaign to urge Ghanaians to get vaccinated for their own safety against the deadly Coronavirus.

He commended the Nana Addo-led government for acquiring the vaccines in an attempt to protect the citizenry from the virus which is killing faster in recent times.

Prince-Kamal Gumah implored Ghanaians not to be misled by the negative narrative about the coronavirus vaccines, as the jabs remained the only protection against the impact of the pandemic.

“Ghana needs us and we have a caring president who is ever ready to protect us all. We must all get the jab for our protection and safety.” He advised

Prince-Kamal also assured that the vaccines had been duly certified by the FFA and were safe for usage.

Ghana last Wednesday secured the first batch of 600,000 doses of the UN-arranged COVAX vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca in India.

The Ghana Health Service will from Tuesday, March 2, to Monday, March 15, 2021, deploy the 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.

Persons who would be inoculated during this first vaccination campaign include healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

---Mypublisher24.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana Lights Up Kwame Nkrumah Museum to mark 2021 Global Rare Disease Day
01.03.2021 | Health
Bawumia and wife take COVID-19 jab [Photos]
01.03.2021 | Health
Stephen Ntim woos Ghanaians to accept COVID-19 Vaccinations
01.03.2021 | Health
‘Better late than never’ – Akufo-Addo's Advisor rejects delayed vaccination education concerns
01.03.2021 | Health
Covid-19: GJA, GIBA, and PRINPAG urge media to educate public to vaccinate
28.02.2021 | Health
'Sweating while working out is not fat-burning' — Health professionals
28.02.2021 | Health
Meningitis resurfaces in Upper West
28.02.2021 | Health
WHO/FDA registered Antimalarial, Pyramax approved for top coronavirus clinical trials
28.02.2021 | Health
King James Foundation supports Police Hospital with medical equipment
28.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bawumia and wife take COVID-19 jab [Photos]
3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, wife take covid-19 jab at 37 Military Hospital
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line