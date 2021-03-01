Bono: Nurse killed, others injured after highway robbery

A 25-year-old nurse, Erica Adufa died on Saturday evening in the robbery attack on the Subinso II – Nchiraa road in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

The taxi which was attacked by robbers is an Opel Astra with registration number GW 4850 X and was en – route to Nchiraa from Subinso II when the incident happened.

The taxi driver and two other persons sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently on admission at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

In an interview with one of the victims, Ofosu Nuamah a 50- year- old mason said, the incident occurred on Saturday evening between 7 and 8 pm.

According to him the robbers rushed to the middle of the road and started firing gunshots at them.

Medical Director at Wenchi Methodist Hospital, Dr. Abraham Oman confirmed that the victims were brought to the facility at about 8 pm. on Saturday.

“They were four, one was in a critical condition one reported dead before arrival at the hospital while two people have sustained injuries,” Dr. Oman said.

He further explained that the one in a critical condition has been referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

No arrest has been made so far. Police are however yet to comment on the incident.

