20.02.2021 Health

Covid-19: Ghana approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Ghana has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has announced.

The country is the fifth in Africa and 31st in the world to approve the emergency use of the vaccine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund, the move by Ghana is a “positive example of vaccine cooperation between Russia and partners across the world to save lives and protect the population.”

“Ministry of Health of Ghana has thoroughly reviewed the data on safety and efficacy of Sputnik V also proven by publication in The Lancet and approved the use of the vaccine,” Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in the statement.

Countries that have already registered the vaccine are; Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, and Tunisia.

The others are, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon and San Marino.

