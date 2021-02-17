Reject Kwabena Okyere nomination as Western Regional Minister – GGAGG and CLF to Appointments Committee

Two advocacy groups, Good Governance Advocacy Group, Ghana (GGAGG) and Communal Labour Forum (CLF) have called for the rejection of the former Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi has been renominated by President Akufo-Addo to head the Western region again but the two group think he is not fit to head that position again noting that, after “observation, investigations, assessment and analyses of some accusations that underprop our conclusions that Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah …does not, by his deeds, qualified for the position of Minister of State”.

The group accuse the nominee of abuse of authority, gross disregard for laws, dictatorship, capricious use of discretion, intimidation and violence.

Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah according to the group has interfered in chieftaincy matters in the region, and militarized the 2020 general election in the region by using the military to subvert the will of the people in the region.

A case cited by the group to back their allegations is what they describe as the “unlawful installation” of the district chief executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kesse in violation of Section 17 (5) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 – Act 936 and Part 13 (1a) of the Model Standing Orders for MMDAs.

“Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, during the execution of this unlawful process, Hon. Darko-Mensah contrary to Section 17 (5) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 – Act 936 and Part 13 (1a) of the Model Standing Orders for MMDAs convened a General Assembly Meeting to confirm the MCE nominee which was supposed to be summoned by the Presiding Member of the Assembly. He further adopted the use of brute force using the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service who serve under him as the head of Regional Security to cruelly and physically prevent twenty-two (22) Elected Assembly Members from entering the Assembly Hall to participate in the confirmation of the MCE which is done by election thereby preventing them from exercising their franchise.

"Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah knowing so well that the laws governing the confirmation of the MCE allow for only the Presiding member of the Assembly to convene the meeting and that the Presiding member was not ready to allow the ill-fated action to go on, cruelly kidnapped the Presiding member,” the groups explained.

Based on these allegations, the groups are by this notice calling on the general public and the Appointments Committee of Parliament to reject the nominee in the interest of the nation and the people of the Western region.

“We in view of this observation in respect of the unlawful, incorrigible, and recalcitrant behaviour of the former Regional Minister plead that he is totally rejected by all well-meaning members of the august house especially at the Appointments Committee”.

When asked by ModernGhana News if the press conference was politically motivated, Listowel Nana-Poku, the Executive Director of GGAGG said: “whether politically motivated or civil advocacy motivated, it is all in the interest of the ordinary person in the region that suffered such injustice”.

On his part, the Chairman of Communal Labour Forum, Baah Achempong revealed that if their efforts to get the Appointments Committee to reject the nominee fails they will communicate their next line of action to the public.

Read the full release below:

PRESS STATEMENT

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

ADVOCACY TO REJECT KWABENA OKYERE DARKO-MENSAH ’S NOMINATION AS WESTERN REGIONAL MINISTER DESIGNATE.

We the members of Good Governance Advocacy Group, Ghana (GGAGG) and Communal Labour Forum as Human and Civil Rights activists, a public-cooperate governance institution that holds true the tenets of Ghana’s Constitution that enjoins the citizenry to hold the feet of those who govern to the fire of accountability at all times, welcome you.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, since this is our maiden press briefing this year we wish to say a happy new year, though belated.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, we in this press briefing bring before you some grave concerns in respect of observation, investigations, assessment and analyses of some accusations that underprop our conclusions that Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament for Tarkoradi and former Minister for Western Region who has been nominated again by President Akufo-Addo for the Appointment Committee of Parliament to recommend him to Parliament for approval does not, by his deeds, qualified for the position of Minister of State.

Our friends in the media, even though we have several instances of his poor leadership traits to complain about, in respect of interfering with the chieftaincy institution, militarization of the 2020 general election, hooliganism, etc., we are limiting our analysis to one case in point in which several of the issues underscored herein this press briefing made us draw this deduction in terms of what we plead you to join our campaign of rejection to the Appointments Committee for consequential action of rejecting the aforementioned person at the level of vetting.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, the case in point is in respect of the blatant unlawful and wrongful installation of one Benjamin Kesse as Municipal Chief Executive for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly without rhyme or reason, with much impunity.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, during the execution of this unlawful process, Hon. Darko-Mensah contrary to Section 17 (5) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 – Act 936 and Part 13 (1a) of the Model Standing Orders for MMDAs convened a General Assembly Meeting to confirm the MCE nominee which was supposed to be summoned by the Presiding Member of the Assembly. He further adopted the use of brute force using the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service who serve under him as the head of Regional Security to cruelly and physically prevent twenty-two (22) Elected Assembly Members from entering the Assembly Hall to participate in the confirmation of the MCE which is done by election thereby preventing them from exercising their franchise.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah knowing so well that the laws governing the confirmation of the MCE allow for only the Presiding member of the Assembly to convene the meeting and that the Presiding member was not ready to allow the ill-fated action to go on, cruelly kidnapped the Presiding member.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, moreover, the former Regional Minister hurriedly, in a period less than an hour swore in the illegally confirmed MCE after the outcome of the wrongful voting was declared by the Electoral Commission (EC). We find this an affront to Ghana’s democracy since the process of swearing into office as an MCE is the sole preserve of the Judiciary and should have been done by a Judge of the circuit court in the municipality. The lawless action of the Regional Minister to swear in the MCE was in complete breach of Part 15 (4) of the Model Standing Orders for MMDAs, which specifically states that “In the event of the nominee polling two-thirds or more of the votes of members of the Assembly present and voting, the Electoral Commission shall notify the President of the approval of the Assembly within seven days”.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, this conduct by Hon. Darko-Mensah who acted in his official capacity as the Western Regional Minister is in total breach of Laws enacted by the august house i.e. Local Governance Act, 2016 – Act 936

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, we have conscientiously examined the style of leadership of Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah as Western Regional Minister between the period 2017 and 2021 and his rule has been full of Abuse of Authority, Gross disregard for Laws, Dictatorship, Capricious use of discretion, Intimidation, Violence etc.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, we in view of this observation in respect of the unlawful, incorrigible, and recalcitrant behaviour of the former Regional Minister plead that he is totally rejected by all well-meaning members of the august house especially at the Appointments Committee.

For God and Ghana, our motherland…….………

Thank You