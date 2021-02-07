A/R: Four children rescued from suspected kidnapper

Residents at Esumeja in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have captured a suspected kidnapper.

They rescued four children.

The victims, two girls and two boys aged between 2 and 6 years old were kidnapped last week.

One of the victims escaped from a cemetery deep inside the sacred Asantemanso Forest where the victims had been held hostage for days, according to the police.

Police together with some other residents conducted a search in the forest during which a young man was seen running away when he saw the search party. He was chased and arrested by the team.

The victims identified the suspect to the police.

The 23-year-old suspect, Michael Adomako admitted taking the victims to the forest.

A search conducted at the scene revealed some charms with feathers and some bloodstains.

The suspected kidnapper has since been remanded by a court at Bekwai.

He is expected to reappear on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 as police continue investigations.

The victims have returned to their families.

