A/R: Four children rescued from suspected kidnapper
Residents at Esumeja in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have captured a suspected kidnapper.
They rescued four children.
The victims, two girls and two boys aged between 2 and 6 years old were kidnapped last week.
One of the victims escaped from a cemetery deep inside the sacred Asantemanso Forest where the victims had been held hostage for days, according to the police.
Police together with some other residents conducted a search in the forest during which a young man was seen running away when he saw the search party. He was chased and arrested by the team.
The victims identified the suspect to the police.
The 23-year-old suspect, Michael Adomako admitted taking the victims to the forest.
A search conducted at the scene revealed some charms with feathers and some bloodstains.
The suspected kidnapper has since been remanded by a court at Bekwai.
He is expected to reappear on Tuesday, 9 February 2021 as police continue investigations.
The victims have returned to their families.
---classfm