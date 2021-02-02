Africans can only progress if they unchain themselves from the shackles of religion, politics — Apostle Amoako Attah

Prophet Francis Amoako Attah who is the founder and leader of the Parliament Chapel International has bemoaned that the practice of religion and politics as the bane of the progress of Africans.

He said until Ghanaians and Africans by extension do away with religion and politics, the continent will see no progress.

"Until Africans extricate themselves from religion and politics, we shall never be able to develop".

Explaining what he meant by that, he alleged the white man brought us two main things in order to finish the Blackman: religion and politics. "These are the two things which they used to destroy Africa," he stated.

He continued that, the first time the white man set his foot on the shores of Africa, they told us that "we were lost and as such we must go to heaven and we accepted it. Religion promised us heaven and they took us as slaves here on earth".

The Apostle added, "Politics would promise you a road and yet makes sure you don't get there. We are not slaves with shackles around our necks but, through politics, they have shackled our brains, made us slaves mentally."

According to him, some people have killed and destroyed others for a peanut in the name of politics. "Politics, few people benefit at the expense of the majority. In religion, few people benefit at the expense of the majority."

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking to Captain Smart on Angel TV and Radio in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Explaining further, the Apostle asked why did the white man force the African to accept his type of politics indicating that, "Africans were not religious but were spiritual."

He added Africans were a spiritual people and not religious after all "Religion is a copyright from the spiritual. Anytime you copied the spirit, you become religious."

Giving an example, he said Melchizedek was a spiritual man and was not a religious man. He intimated that before the coming of the whites, when you ask someone about who the person was, "That person would tell you I worship Asantehene or Okyehene. It was kingdoms and not religion".

In concluding, he encouraging Ghanaians to love who they are and cherish our own after all, after several years of following what the white man brought us, "it hasn't benefited us."