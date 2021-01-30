ModernGhanalogo

30.01.2021 General News

Prisons Service benefit from Zoomlion free community disinfection 

The headquarters of Ghana Prisons Service at Osu in the La Dadetokopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has benefited from Zoomlion’s Free Community Disinfection which was launched recently.

The exercise which was carried out on Thursday, January 28, 2021 was to help deal with any Covid-19 tendencies at the state facility.

The Coordinator for the Free Zoomlion Community Disinfection, Mrs. Lola Asiseh Ashitey, speaking to journalists, disclosed that her outfit has voted GH¢2 million for the one-week operation.

Last Thursday's exercise saw Zoomlion disinfection crew with hand-held spraying machines disinfect offices and surfaces of the prisons service headquarters.

Also disinfected were the Prisons Nursery School, Prisons Service Church, snack spot, and the entire environment of the institution.

“The essence of this Free Community Disinfection exercise is to support vulnerable communities and institutions in the fight against Covid-19,” she said.

Mrs. Asiseh Ashitey assured that Zoomlion will not relent in its support to help the government stop the spread of the virus.

The company has partnered with some media houses to ensure that as many homes and vulnerable institutions benefit from its free disinfection operation across the country.

For his part, the Assistant Director of Ghana Prisons Service, Mr. Paddy Tei, commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the government for their continuous effort to combat the Covid in the prison service.

He stressed that all the Covid protocols were being observed in and out of the prison cells to make sure wardens, inmates, and visitors are safe from the virus.

“We also want to ensure that we do not record any Covid case in our prisons,” he said.

It would be recalled that Zoomlion on Saturday, January 23, launched a one-week (January 23 – January 30, 2021) Free Community Disinfection operation to cover orphanages, households, churches, mosques, corporate institutions among others.

According to the company, this was part of its continuous efforts to help the government curb the spread of the pandemic.

