27.01.2021 Social News

FUSSAG-UHAS joins TEWU’s strike

Members of the University of Health and Allied Sciences Chapter of the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG-UHAS) have withdrawn their services effective today Wednesday, January 27 2020.

Their action is in solidarity with the strike by the Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU).

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by their President, Mr Jeffery Nii Otu Lakai and Secretary, Mr Alexander Yao Agbenu on Tuesday, January 26.

TEWU started a strike action on January 13, 2021, to protest the failure of the government to meet the working conditions of their members.

Even though the leadership of TEWU issued a statement calling off the strike action, effective 19th January 2021, members of TEWU on some university campuses across the country including the University of Health and Allied Sciences remained on strike.

The statement issued by FUSSAG-UHAS declaring strike excluded staff of the university’s newly opened basic school which is yet to begin a fresh academic calendar.

