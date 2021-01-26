There’ll be attempts to denigrate Rawlings in history – Mahama

ModernGhanalogo

Former President John Mahama says there will be attempts to twist history to denigrate the late President Rawlings following his demise.

“I dare say that with J.J’s passing the revisionists of our history will commence their work again to try and denigrate the history of his life and work. That is what I say unless those of us who knew him and worked with him document his life and works for posterity, then historians of the hunter will write it for us,” Mr Mahama said during a speech at a public lecture in honour of the late founder of the NDC.

He appealed to intellectuals who followed the Rawlings era to ensure that the facts of his life are projected fairly in their works.

To supporters of the NDC, Mr Mahama said: “Now more than ever is when we should close our ranks to ensure the survival of our party and tradition.”

“The challenge that political parties face that makes the difference between success and failure is how you survive the passing of your founder”.

Rawlings Funeral

On Sunday catholic requiem mass was held for the departed former leader.

On Tuesday, January 26, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia together with their wives paid their last respect to the late former President.

This was be followed by that of former Presidents and their spouses, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, and heads and former heads of constitutional bodies.

The Speaker of Parliament, former Speakers, the Chief Justice, former Chief Justices, Justices of the Supreme Court, Members of Parliament (MPs), former ministers of state and members of the diplomatic corps also had their turn on the same day.

The main funeral event would take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27.

---starrfm

