Reclose all schools, churches to stop spike in Covid cases – Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-Addo

Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has added his voice to numerous calls demanding the re-closure of schools in the country as covid-19 cases spikes.

Ghana has now been recording an average of 600 covid-19 cases daily.

The increasing cases of the pandemic has created some fear and panic among Ghanaians who know the grave threat the pandemic poses.

Franklin Cudjoe who comments on social issues said the reopening of schools in the country was not a good idea.

He is calling for re-closure of all schools to avoid endangering the lives of the innocent school kids.

According to him, the virus is something no one should joke with and that schools, churches as well as large gatherings must all be clamped down to avoid further spread which has since claimed more than 360 lives.

"Charley brothers and sisters, the covid thing no be joke. Schools, Churches, mega meetings; all of them must be closed. TV and Online please until until..no??" Mr Cudjoe stated hi his Facebook post.

