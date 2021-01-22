COVID-19: UHAS offers walk-in COVID-19 test services

UHAS COVID-19 Testing centre is offering COVID-19 testing for members of the general public for immigration purposes.

The UHAS COVID-19 Testing centre offers COVID-19 testing for members of the general public for immigration purposes. This service is also available to individuals who need test results to meet various in-country requirements. 1. Requirements and Documentation

Persons in need of a test result will be required to turn up in person for sample collection.

For immigration purposes, a photocopy of biodata page of a valid passport is required

For other purposes, a photocopy of any valid National ID card, i.e. biodata page of a valid passport, Ghana Card, Voters ID card, or National Health Insurance ID, is required.

One recent passport photograph.

2. Sample Collection

Samples are collected either in the UHAS COVID-19 Testing Centre or the Laboratory of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH). Person requiring testing services, must turn up in person for sampling. No sample taken outside these areas are accepted.

Contact Dr. Ayivor-Djanie on +233 (0) 24 454 5878 for all voluntary and immigration testing.

3. Costs and how to pay

Category Turnaround time Amount Regular Service 24 hours GHC 350 Expedited Service 31/2 hours GHC 450

Kindly pay at the Finance Office, UHAS permanent campus.

This fee is waived for staff of the University and their registered

Please do not give money to anyone, apart from staff of the Finance Office who will issue an official receipt.

4. Turnaround and Collection of Results

Test Result will be ready for pickup 24 hours after sample is received in the testing facility. This applies to samples received by 2pm (Monday to Friday).

You will receive a text message, via the telephone number you provide, to notify you of the availability of your result and when to pick it up.

Present a copy of your receipt at the testing center and pick up your certificate.

5. Contact