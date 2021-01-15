ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.01.2021 Social News

Teacher granted bail for defrauding by false pretence

Teacher granted bail for defrauding by false pretence
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Senior High School teacher in Cape Coast, Emmanuel Owusu Mintah, has been arraigned before the Winneba District Magistrate's Court charged with defrauding by false pretences and forgery of documents.

Owusu Mintah, 28, who lives in Cape Coast, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Court, presided over by Mr Charles Ohenewa Kufuor, granted him bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties.

The case was adjourned to Thursday, January 28, for hearing.

Police Inspector Dorinda Azumah, prosecuting, told the court that the accused person succeeded in defrauding two teachers under the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) to the tune of GH¢19,400.00.

Miss Harriet Sarkodie and Miss Alice Adayugah, the complainants, reside at Gomoa Pomadze near Winneba.

Prosecution said sometime in December, last year, Agnes Adantwi, a friend, introduced Ms Sarkodie to the accused person to assist her to get appointment at the Ghana Education Service(GES).

Prosecutor said Ms Sarkodie developed interested and collected the accused person's contact number and later informed Ms Adayugah about the employment opportunity.

He said both complaints reached the accused on his mobile phone of which he assured to secure them permanent employment and demanded GH¢2,000.00 from them to facilitate the process.

Prosecution said the accused person initially took GH¢800.00 from the complainants as processing fee and promised to give them appointment letters within two to three weeks.

Owusu Mintah forwarded the purported appointment letters to them through WhatsApp, using MTN number 0243156093, after which the balance of GH¢2,400.00 each were paid to him through the same MTN number.

Inspector Azumah said Ms Adayugah, on receiving the purported appointment letter, became convinced and introduced her six other colleagues to the accused, who also showed interest, and parted with cash totalling GH¢2,800.00 each through Ms Adayugah, who transferred the money to the accused person's MTN number and GCB Bank account, UCC branch.

The prosecutor said Owusu Mintah asked the complainants to print out the letters from their phones and send them to Central Regional Head Office of the GES in Cape Coast.

The complainants did as the accused directed but were informed by the Regional Human Resource Officer that their names were not on the list and were asked to check from the Head Office where it was revealed that their letters were forged.

The complaints informed the accused person about the development and demanded the refund of their monies but all effort to retrieve the monies failed, based on which they reported the matter to the police.

In his cautioned statement, the accused admitted having received cash from the complaints to secure appointment for them but said he also forwarded the said amount to one Nana Yaw Appiah and John Mensah, officers at the GES Headquarters.

Inspector Azumah said during their investigations the accused was asked to assist the police to locate the said Appiah and Mensah but he told the police that he did not know them personally as he only communicated with them online.

—GNA

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Steel bender electrocuted at Tema Community 7
15.01.2021 | Social News
Group want MPs, Ministers Ex Gratia scrapped
15.01.2021 | Social News
C/R: One dead, two severely injured in car crash on Kasoa-Budumburam stretch
15.01.2021 | Social News
How robbers broke security door, attacked pure water company at Anlo Afiadenyigba junction
15.01.2021 | Social News
Girl shot dead at fetish priest’s anniversary
15.01.2021 | Social News
Finder reporter detained for filming altercation between policeman and driver
15.01.2021 | Social News
Stop paying gratuities to more than one term MPs — Group demands
15.01.2021 | Social News
Prisoner, friend grabbed over attempt to lure prison officer into ‘wee’ trade
15.01.2021 | Social News
Taxi driver shot dead at Mmoatiakrom near Dunkwa-on-Offin
14.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

‘I was elected Speaker with 138 votes’ – Bagbin
52 minutes ago

Doctors warn of rising infections over non-adherence to COVI...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line