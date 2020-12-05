ModernGhanalogo

05.12.2020 General News

Francis Owusu-Akyaw Donates 10K To Feed Party Agents In Juaben Constituency

By Ofori Frimpong
DEC 5, 2020

Ashanti Regional Campaign Team Member and former parliamentary aspirant for Juaben Constituency, Francis Owusu-Akyaw has done his benevolence again by donating Ghc10,000 to the party.

The minerals consultant explained the gesture was to cater for the welfare of the party's agents and party activities on elections day come Monday, December 7th.

At a short ceremony in the constituency office of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Francis Owusu-Akyaw said, it is to encourage the party agents to give off their best on the elections day.

He added that NPP must retain power in 2020 so as to enable President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to complete the transformational agenda he has set in place in his first term.

Mr Akyaw, together with some constituency executives during a house to house campaign took constituents through election procedurals and rallied them to come out in their numbers to vote for the NPP.

Receiving, the cash on behalf of the party, Mr Amoah Boateng, NPP Constituency first Vice Chairman expressed the party's appreciation to the minerals consultant for the kind gesture bestowed unto the party in Juaben Constituency.

Mr Amoah rallied other party members to emulate the benevolence of Mr Akyaw. He assured him of the judicious use of the cash donations.

Present at the ceremony were Mr Amoah Boateng (Constituency 1st Vice Chairman), Kwaku Boateng (Constituency 2nd Vice Chairman), Kwadwo Sarpong (Constituency Youth Organiser), Abdul Raman(Constituency Nasara Coordinator),Cynthia Yaa Afrakoma(Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser), Patrick Nti (Treasurer), Juliana Anokye(Financial Secretary) and party sympathizers.

